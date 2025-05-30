AMCA - India's 5th Gen Stealth Fighter Jet: A Game Changer for Indian Air Power?

Get the inside story on India’s first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet—the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency, the AMCA features cutting-edge stealth, AI-driven avionics, supercruise capability, and internal weapons bays. With its advanced design, this twin-engine jet will join the elite club of nations with next-gen fighters, standing alongside the US F-35, China’s J-20, and Russia’s Su-57. Discover how the AMCA will transform India’s air dominance, boost Make in India, and redefine the future of aerial combat.