PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Highlights | Arya Blazes, Inglis Anchors as PBKS Seal 1st Qualifier Spot!
Punjab Kings roared past Mumbai Indians to clinch their place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. Priyansh Arya smashed a fiery fifty, while Josh Inglis held the innings steady. MI’s batting collapsed under pressure, with only Suryakumar showing resistance. PBKS now enjoy a top-two finish, while MI slip to the Eliminator with a shaky form.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:10
Now Playing
03:10
Now Playing
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing