Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Saudi Arabia has announced significant changes for the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage. Most notably, children will not be allowed to accompany pilgrims due to safety concerns related to overcrowding. Additionally, new visa restrictions are in place for travelers from 14 countries, including India, who will now only be eligible for single-entry visas. This is to prevent unauthorized pilgrimages. This video breaks down these new rules, explains the reasons behind them, and provides essential information for those planning to perform Hajj in 2025. Watch.