Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 11, 2025, 8:03 PM IST

Saudi Arabia has announced significant changes for the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage. Most notably, children will not be allowed to accompany pilgrims due to safety concerns related to overcrowding. Additionally, new visa restrictions are in place for travelers from 14 countries, including India, who will now only be eligible for single-entry visas. This is to prevent unauthorized pilgrimages. This video breaks down these new rules, explains the reasons behind them, and provides essential information for those planning to perform Hajj in 2025. Watch.

'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy
'Not Our Indian Culture': B Praak Slams RANVEER ALLAHBADIA, Cancels Podcast Over Controversy

Mamta Kulkarni RESIGNS as Kinnar Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar; Here's WHY
Cuteness Overload! Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Pics with Nephew RIVER
Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India's Got Latent!
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...
Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Brother Siddharth's Grand Wedding; Stunning Looks, Nick & Malti's Moments!
North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?
