    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Feb 8, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Varanasi Cantonment is considered a traditional turf of the ruling BJP as the party has been emerging victorious from the Assembly constituency for seven consecutive terms. Since 1996, Varanasi Cantt, a Brahmin-dominated constituency has remained with the Srivastava family.

    Expressing confidence in winning candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its Saurabh Srivastava from Varanasi Cantt. According to the records, Saurabh Srivastava will contest the election for the second time from Varanasi Cantt seat, which he inherited from his parents Harishchandra Srivastava and Jyotsana Srivastava.

    In the 2017 assembly elections, Saurabh had registered a thumping victory on the party’s stronghold by defeating Anil Srivastava of Congress with a margin of 61326 votes. In 2012, Saurabh’s mother Jyotsana had won this constituency by 12,852 votes. She got 57918 votes. Her nearest rival Anil Srivastava of the Congress had received 45,066 votes.

    Talking exclusively to Asianet, sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava said BJP’s work in five years has helped the constituency overcome many challenges. He also added that it is a challenge for the BJP to fulfil the schemes which are ongoing from the last 5 years.

    Srivastava further said people should get basic facilities in Banaras city especially in his Assembly and the first priority will be to get rid of road water problem and traffic jams in the city. He also said the traffic problem has been solved up to 80 per cent in eighty Assembly constituencies.

    Let’s listen into what plans MLA Saurabh Srivastava has ahead of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.  

