MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

India vs England 3rd Test | Team India Arrives at Lord’s for Day 4 Clash

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 13 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Share this Video

Team India reached the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London for Day 4 of the 3rd Test against England. After an intense Day 3, England will resume their second innings at 2/0, chasing a competitive total. With the series finely poised, all eyes are on Day 4's play, expected to be crucial in shaping the Test’s outcome. Tensions run high as both sides fight for dominance.

Related Video

India vs England 3rd Test | Team India Arrives at Lord’s for Day 4 Clash
Now Playing
India vs England 3rd Test | Team India Arrives at Lord’s for Day 4 Clash
ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Full Press Conference After 5 Wicket Haul
Now Playing
ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Full Press Conference After 5 Wicket Haul
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
Now Playing
Bengaluru Turns Red: RCB's Historic IPL Victory Ignites Citywide Celebrations! 🏆
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
Now Playing
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS Highlights: RCB, Virat Kohli Lift Title Ending 18-Year Wait
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final
Now Playing
IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Highlights | Shreyas Iyer’s Masterclass Powers Punjab Kings to Final
Gukesh Beats Magnus | Stunning Victory Over World No. 1 Player | Norway Chess 2025
Now Playing
Gukesh Beats Magnus | Stunning Victory Over World No. 1 Player | Norway Chess 2025

Entertainment

Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
03:35
Now Playing
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
01:33
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped
03:16
Now Playing
Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped
Sahil Vaid EXCLUSIVE | Talks on 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', Tamil Cinema Plans
18:41
Now Playing
Sahil Vaid EXCLUSIVE | Talks on 'The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case', Tamil Cinema Plans

News

AAIB Report | Aviation Expert Seeks PM Modi's Intervention, Says, Deliberately Blaming Pilot
15:21
Now Playing
AAIB Report | Aviation Expert Seeks PM Modi's Intervention, Says, Deliberately Blaming Pilot
Landslide Blocks Manali Highway Near Pandoh, Himachal
01:11
Now Playing
Landslide Blocks Manali Highway Near Pandoh, Himachal
Kashmiri Pandits Mark July 13 as ‘Black Day’, Demand Justice
07:17
Now Playing
Kashmiri Pandits Mark July 13 as ‘Black Day’, Demand Justice

Sports

India vs England 3rd Test | Team India Arrives at Lord’s for Day 4 Clash
02:04
Now Playing
India vs England 3rd Test | Team India Arrives at Lord’s for Day 4 Clash
ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Full Press Conference After 5 Wicket Haul
10:25
Now Playing
ENG vs IND, Lord's Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Full Press Conference After 5 Wicket Haul
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?