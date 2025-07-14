Wimbledon 2025 Final Highlights: Sinner Defeat Alcaraz To Clinch Maiden Grand Slam Title on Grass

In a historic showdown at Centre Court, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner toppled defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets to win his first Wimbledon title. After losing the opening set 4‑6, Sinner roared back with three straight 6‑4 sets. The Italian etched his name in history as the first from his nation to claim the Wimbledon men's singles crown. The match, featuring ATP No. 1 vs No. 2, was a turning point for tennis, ending Alcaraz’s 24‑match Wimbledon streak and perfect major final record. High-intensity rallies, drama, and generational brilliance — this final had it all.