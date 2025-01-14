Nitish Kumar Reddy Climbs Tirupati Stairs on Knees After Top Performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Watch the heartwarming moment when Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy returns from Australia and climbs the stairs of the Tirupati Temple on his knees in a gesture of gratitude. This inspiring act comes after his stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he emerged as one of India's standout players. The video quickly went viral, capturing the admiration of fans across the nation. Watch.