Man Utd vs Man City Highlights: Carrick’s Dream Return Sinks Guardiola’s City 2-0 at Old Trafford
Manchester United produced a statement derby performance to beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford, as Michael Carrick marked his return with a stylish and composed win. A disciplined display, sharp counter-attacks and second-half goals sealed a famous victory in the Manchester derby.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing