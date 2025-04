Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thrilling 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025! Mitchell Marsh (60) and Aiden Markram (53) powered LSG to 203/8. Despite a blazing 67 from Suryakumar Yadav, MI fell short at 191/5. Digvesh’s economical spell sealed the deal for LSG. A high-voltage clash, packed with big hits, drama, and nail-biting moments!