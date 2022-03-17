ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

Hyderabad FC made history at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday by qualifying for their first ISL final with a 3-2 victory on aggregate over two legs against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Hyderabad FC were second best on the night, losing 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the second leg of the Hero Indian Super League semifinal, but made history at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim by qualifying for their first final with a 3-2 victory on aggregate over two legs, in an exhilarating contest between the two teams in Goa on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna scored in the 79th minute to give ATKMB a glimmer of hope and make for an end-to-end last ten minutes but in the end, it was not enough for the finalists of last season as the men in yellow booked a final date with Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Hyderabad FC's head coach Manuel Marquez addressed the media after the game and expressed delight over qualifying for their first-ever final.

"Obviously, we are very happy. This season is historical for us. Now, to arrive in the final after winning against ATKMB, in my opinion, who had the best players in Hero ISL. I think that today they were better than us. But we defended well. We are very happy because it is the first time that we arrived at the final," Marquez said.

When asked if the loss to ATKMB in the second leg of the semi-final would be of any consideration going into the finals on Sunday, he said, "At that moment, the important thing for us was to qualify for the final. This is the reason that we are very happy because our team, especially our young Indian players, as for most of them, this is the first time that they will play in a final."

"You have to do self-criticism, and I think that today ATKMB played better than us. We were lucky as they scored very late. But today's not a day to speak about bad things; today's day is for celebration as it's the first time that we are going to the finals," the Hyderabad FC head coach added.

Marquez was asked about how his side would prepare to face Kerala Blasters as fans would not be allowed in the final. In response, the Spaniard said, "I think that now with people in the stands, it would be a good final. But I want our fans to be there. I know that Manjappada, Kerala has a lot of fans. I want to tell Hyderabad supporters that it would be very good if they could come to PJN Stadium on Sunday."

