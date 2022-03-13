Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    The PJN Stadium in Fatorda, which hosted two back-to-back finals without fans, will be brimming with the roar and chants we are all used to as a packed stadium that will await both finalists.

    Mar 13, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    A chance to shine in front of his home crowd should be motivation enough for Liston Colaco as he looks to put his best foot forward when ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC again in the second leg of the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League semifinal, aiming to reverse a 3-1 defeat in the first installment.

    The Indian Super League announced on Saturday that they will allow fans back in the stadium after a gap of two years.

    Colaco, born in Davorlim near Margao in South Goa, is the Indian highest goalscorer this season with 8 goals to his name. The 23-year old pacy winger has had a stellar season and would want to crown his performances with an ISL trophy in front of his own fans at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

    Also watch:ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    "It's motivating when the fans are here to support the team. Not only because I am Goan but for every player, fans play a big part. I really hope we can make the finals and play in front of the supporters," Colaco said after the defeat against his former side Hyderabad on Saturday. It is fans who drive the players to raise their level when the chips are down during the course of 90 minutes and it is them these footballers have missed the most.

    Ishan Pandita, another rising star in Indian football who recently won the League Shield with Jamshedpur FC echoes the sentiment.

    "It's going to be a massive final. We are getting the fans back, finally. We want to be representing Jamshedpur in front of the fans," said the 23-year old who has scored 3 goals coming off the bench so far for the Men of Steel, earning a reputation of a super sub. Jamshedpur lost 1-0 to Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the first semifinal on Friday.

    Also watch: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    The PJN Stadium in Fatorda, which hosted two back-to-back finals without fans, will be brimming with the roar and chants we are all used to as a packed stadium that will await both finalists.

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Top Stories

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Must See

    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness
    India News

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas
    Defence

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Exclusive The European desis offering their sewa at the Poland border gcw
    India News

    Exclusive: The European ‘desis’ offering their ‘sewa’ at the Poland border