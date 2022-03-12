ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

On Friday, Kerala Blasters managed to edge past Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the semi-final of 2021-22 ISL. Catch the match highlights here.

The semi-final 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw league winner Jamshedpur FC (JFC) lock horns against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda) on Friday, KBFC managed to edge past with 1-0, having the upper hand heading into the second leg on Tuesday. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw four attacks, including a save from KBFC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. However, in the 38th minute, Sahal Abdul Samad put KBFC ahead in a lone measure, which eventually became the sole winning goal of the match. As KBFC went with the lead at half-time, nothing much changed in the second half, which turned out to be competitive, with nine attempts being made, while JFC keeper Rehenesh TP denied KBFC thrice to extend its lead further.

“To be honest, I expected that ball. I blindly made that run, and I got the ball just in front of me. I am thankful to God that I got the goal and helped the team. Now, nothing is over yet. We still have one half to go. We will continue to work hard and will be focused on the next game,” said Sahal after the match.