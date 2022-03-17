ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan got a futile 1-0 victory in the second leg of their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash with Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium in Goa on Wednesday. This result meant that HFC went ahead to the Hero ISL final after a 3-2 victory on aggregate over the Mariners.

Roy Krishna scored in the 79th minute of the game and gave some hope to the Mariners. However, it was not enough to overturn the two-goal aggregate deficit in the end.

ATKMB Head Coach Juan Ferrando was happy with his team's performances this season, but he was disappointed personally.

"To be honest, I'm very disappointed. I'm very frustrated because we lost in the last game, the championship, and now we have lost the semi-final. Of course, I'm not happy, but it's my feeling about the team. I'm very happy because they worked a lot in a difficult situation with quarantine and with the change in coaching style. I'm happy for them but thinking about myself I'm very disappointed. I'm very upset for our supporters because, for me, it is very important that in difficult moments we try to get trophies and enjoy with the fans and enjoy with this team and this club," Ferrando said in a post-match press conference.

When asked about how he would rate himself after he came in mid-season, the ATKMB coach said, "Yeah, the players and the coaching staff tried to do the best every day. For me, it is incredible. All the players are very close and work every day with a good face and with a good positive mentality. It was incredible to work with this team for three months because, in the end, I only worked for three months, but the feeling is always difficult to know."

Talking about what's next for himself and his team, Juan Ferrando added, "The plan is the pre-season. I'm talking now with the owners to prepare for the pre-season; of course, the players need to rest and be close to their families because it's very important and after five-six days immediately, start working with the team in the pre-season because in front of us is a great challenge of an International."

"It has a lot of respect for us because we play in an international competition, and it's very important that everybody is ready and focused on the next challenge," Ferrando concluded.