CM Punk Retains World Title Against Finn Bálor on WWE Raw in Ireland
CM Punk walked into hostile territory and walked out still champion. On WWE Raw in Ireland, Punk defended his World Heavyweight Championship against hometown hero Finn Bálor in a hard-fought, emotional main event. Despite massive crowd support for Bálor and several close calls, Punk survived the war to retain, setting the tone heading into Royal Rumble season.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing