    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Nov 16, 2021, 9:03 PM IST

    It's almost time to pick our sweaters from the back of our cupboard because winter is coming!  Winter and our hair never bonded together. The winter air makes our hair dry, causing dandruff, split ends, and breakage. Here are a few hair care regimes that will help you take better care of your hair at this time:

    Trim it!
    Do you have split-ends? Then trimming is the best option. Cutting your hair at a regular interval in a month or two keeps your hair dryness free and split-ends free.

    Use nourishing conditioners
    Your hair needs proper nutrients and thus apply shampoo and conditioner that will help in nourishing and hydrating your hair. To fight with the frizz, use a good serum.

    Apply Oil
    Oiling hair is one of the most traditional ways to take good care of it. During winter, various essential oils give an excellent texture to your hair.

    Avoid styling tools, please!
    Blow-dry heat and styling tools are the evil spirits for hair; they damage each strand of your hair. But if you need them for the utmost reasons, then you should try to reduce the usage and search for different options to get the job done.

    Cover up
    If you want to save your hair from the dry winter air, then you should cover your head with a shawl or a dupatta.

    Winter always gives us hard times in taking good care of our hair. We see flakiness from dandruff, split-ends and breakage due to dryness. So we should be more careful while following specific steps in our hair care routine.

