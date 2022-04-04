Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    As the world resumes its annual Ramzan month fasting from Sunday, the Muslims would fast from early morning to sunset and would break the fast with dates and water as per tradition. Although the dates are commonly found in the Middle East and some parts of the African region, it is supplied all over the world. Although there are over hundreds of varieties of dates, one must try these 7 types of dates at least once in a lifetime.

    Apr 4, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    As Ramzan fasting began from Sunday, the Muslim communities across the world will give importance to this one of the pillars of Islam. The community members would fast from daybreak to till sunset and break the fast with dates and water as per the tradition that flourished from Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia. It is said that in the Middle East some African nations are blessed with these date trees and supply to the rest of the world.

    Delicious Dates, a stall in Bengaluru's Russel Market is one of the places that ensure Bengalureans get the taste of some of the most amazing dates. As per Mohammed Idrees Chaudhary, General Secretary, Russel Market, out of around over 300 types of dates he ensures to get 40 types of dates from 6 to 7 countries and said at least once in a lifetime people should have 7 types of dates for its taste and properties.

    The dates are not just consumed by Muslims here, as a cosmopolitan city, people from all faiths are regular customers here including priests of ISKCON, ArchBishop of Bengaluru, and high profile personalities like Siddaramaiah, judges and others.

    As per Chaudry, he gets dates from 6 to 7 countries and the price starts from Rs 200 to Rs 700 per box of 250 grams. It is suggested to have dates with a cup of milk to boost the immune system. It is good for old age, children and also for pregnant women as this is considered as a superfood.

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Top Stories

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB
    Entertainment

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB
    Entertainment

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb
    Entertainment

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Must See

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps
    India News

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb
    India News

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam