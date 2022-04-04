Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

As the world resumes its annual Ramzan month fasting from Sunday, the Muslims would fast from early morning to sunset and would break the fast with dates and water as per tradition. Although the dates are commonly found in the Middle East and some parts of the African region, it is supplied all over the world. Although there are over hundreds of varieties of dates, one must try these 7 types of dates at least once in a lifetime.

As Ramzan fasting began from Sunday, the Muslim communities across the world will give importance to this one of the pillars of Islam. The community members would fast from daybreak to till sunset and break the fast with dates and water as per the tradition that flourished from Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia. It is said that in the Middle East some African nations are blessed with these date trees and supply to the rest of the world.

Delicious Dates, a stall in Bengaluru's Russel Market is one of the places that ensure Bengalureans get the taste of some of the most amazing dates. As per Mohammed Idrees Chaudhary, General Secretary, Russel Market, out of around over 300 types of dates he ensures to get 40 types of dates from 6 to 7 countries and said at least once in a lifetime people should have 7 types of dates for its taste and properties.

The dates are not just consumed by Muslims here, as a cosmopolitan city, people from all faiths are regular customers here including priests of ISKCON, ArchBishop of Bengaluru, and high profile personalities like Siddaramaiah, judges and others.

As per Chaudry, he gets dates from 6 to 7 countries and the price starts from Rs 200 to Rs 700 per box of 250 grams. It is suggested to have dates with a cup of milk to boost the immune system. It is good for old age, children and also for pregnant women as this is considered as a superfood.