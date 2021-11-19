ISL 2021-22: What compelled Amrinder Singh to move to ATK Mohun Bagan despite winning title with Mumbai City?

Indian football fans are ecstatic as the highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 gets underway from Friday. 2020-21 runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan would be up against Kerala Blasters. While ATKMB fans would be hoping for a winning start from their side, the eyes would also be on goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who made a move from defending champion Mumbai City.

Amrinder would be a favourite to start on Friday, currently being the top goalkeeper in the side and Indian football. He spoke on some topics ahead of the opening game, including his move from MCFC, the Indian football transfer market, ATKMB culture, and the winning mentality of club head coach Antonio López Habas.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22 - Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters

Speaking on his move, he reckoned, "Of course, I took a lot of time to think. Much before the season ended, when the league was going on, this decision was taken. I met with the club (MCFC), and they told me you could move on, and they stood by my decision. That time, I consulted with my seniors and took the decision. I feel if you are a professional player and going to a club next season which you are facing in semi-finals and finals, there's shouldn't be a problem." Watch the full interview above.