PM Modi’s Fiery Speech in Bikaner: 'Khoon Nahi, Garam Sindoor Beh Raha Hai’ | Operation Sindoor
In a powerful address in Bikaner’s Deshnoke, PM Modi declared, 'Khoon nahi, garam sindoor beh raha hai' evoking thunderous applause. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he revealed India destroyed 9 top terror camps in 22 minutes post the 22nd attack. His words lit up the crowd, sending a stern warning to the enemies of the nation.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
05:17
Now Playing
03:13
Now Playing
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing