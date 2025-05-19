DC vs GT Highlights: Sudharsan & Gill Dominate as GT Crush DC | IPL 2025 Match 60

Gujarat Titans secured a commanding 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Match 60 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 108 and Shubman Gill's 93* led GT to chase down DC's 199/3 without losing a wicket. KL Rahul's valiant 112* went in vain as DC's bowlers failed to make breakthroughs. With this win, GT clinched a playoff spot alongside PBKS and RCB.