PBKS vs RR Highlights: Wadhera & Jaiswal Shine in Thriller | IPL 2025 Match 59

Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in a nail-biting IPL 2025 clash. Nehal Wadhera smashed 70, while Shashank Singh added a strong 59*. Yashasvi Jaiswal kept RR alive with a blazing 67, but Jofra Archer’s 3 wickets couldn’t seal the win. Dhruv Jurel’s fifty went in vain as RR ended at 209/7. PBKS now sit strong at 17 points!