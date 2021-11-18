ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

The Indians would be gripped in football fever as the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) gets underway from Friday. Mumbai City is the one-time defending champion. Meanwhile, the runner-up from the last season, ATK Mohun Bagan, would play the season opener against Kerala Blasters.

Ahead of Friday’s game, ATKMB head coach Antonio López Habas had aplenty to speak on. Meanwhile, he made a significant announcement, as the club would have three captains for the season, in the form of Roy Krishna, Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose. Also, as far as the team’s preparations are concerned, Habas focuses on organisation and strategy formulation, along with set pieces and wing play.

“The coach has put his trust in me. It is a big gift. It is a great honour to have the opportunity of captainship with the Green Maroon Jersey. However, the philosophy of our team is different. Someone might have a captain’s band in his hand for the rules, but practically everyone on the team is the captain. Everyone tries to give the best with equal responsibility,” told Pritam after being appointed the skipper.

Meanwhile, fellow skipper Subhasish said, “We are the boys of Bengal. Getting the chance of captainship in the Green Maroon jersey is a different passion for us. The coach has chosen me, it’s an honour, and the responsibility has increased.” You can watch Habas’s pre-match interview above.