RCB vs KKR Highlights: Rain Halts Play, Kohli’s Team Tops Table | What’s Next for Bengaluru?
Rain ruined the RCB vs KKR clash with no play possible! RCB gained 1 crucial point, climbing to the top with 17 points. Kohli’s strong form continues with 505 runs this season. KKR are knocked out, while RCB now need just one win to seal a playoff spot. Next up: SRH and LSG!
