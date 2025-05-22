India's Biggest Anti-Naxal Strike | 27 Killed, Top Leader Basavaraju Eliminated!
In a landmark operation, Indian security forces eliminated 27 Naxalites, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad forests. This decisive blow marks a turning point in India's fight against Maoist insurgency. The operation, based on precise intelligence, also resulted in the recovery of weapons and documents.
