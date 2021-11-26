ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

On Thursday, the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw its Game 7 being held between NorthEast United (NEUFC) and Kerala Blasters (KBFC) at the Fatorda Stadium. The match was intense, while some promising chances were created, only to settle in a goalless draw. As a result, both sides are now placed ninth and eighth on the table, respectively.

Nine attacks were attempted during the first half, with one of the KNFC's shots from Adrián Luna being denied by NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury. As the first half ended goallessly, the second half was even intense, with 13 attacks being registered. Chowdhury was into action again on three attempts, denying KBFC.

It was KBFC's game to win, only to be denied consistently by the goalie, while at some points, NEUFC's defence did a great job of blocking out promising attacking attempts from the opposition. While KBFC takes on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Sunday, NEUFC is up against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Monday.