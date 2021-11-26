  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 7): NorthEast United, Kerala Blasters share points in goalless draw

    Nov 26, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

    On Thursday, the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw its Game 7 being held between NorthEast United (NEUFC) and Kerala Blasters (KBFC) at the Fatorda Stadium. The match was intense, while some promising chances were created, only to settle in a goalless draw. As a result, both sides are now placed ninth and eighth on the table, respectively.

    Nine attacks were attempted during the first half, with one of the KNFC's shots from Adrián Luna being denied by NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury. As the first half ended goallessly, the second half was even intense, with 13 attacks being registered. Chowdhury was into action again on three attempts, denying KBFC.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6) - Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win

    It was KBFC's game to win, only to be denied consistently by the goalie, while at some points, NEUFC's defence did a great job of blocking out promising attacking attempts from the opposition. While KBFC takes on former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Sunday, NEUFC is up against former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Monday.

    Recent Videos

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson
    Video Icon
    Europe

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm
    Video Icon
    World News

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel