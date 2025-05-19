Arsenal vs Newcastle Highlights: Rice Strike Seals Champions League Spot | Premier League 2025
Arsenal edged Newcastle United 1-0 at the Emirates, thanks to a stunning 54th-minute goal from Declan Rice. The win secured a Champions League spot for the Gunners and almost guaranteed a second-place Premier League finish. David Raya impressed with key saves, while Newcastle’s early chances went begging. Despite a strong start, the Magpies couldn’t break through. Arteta’s men ended their home season on a high.
