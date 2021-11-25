ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

On Wednesday, it was an exciting Game 6 between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa). The former pulled off an upset to defeat Bengaluru FC 3-1, while the latter's low and inconsistent run from the last season continued. It was a brace from Javi Hernandez, followed by the winner from Aridai Suarez to seal the deal, while Alan Costa was the lone scorer for BFC.

With a 4-3-3 formation, OFC piled early pressure on BFC with a series of attacks. At the same time, Hernandez lobbed the first one over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the third minute after the latter made an error in judgement, as he came running outside the box in an attempt to clear a long pass.

In the 21st minute, Roshan curled in the ball from the corner, as Brazil's Costa took advantage of his height and rose high in the air to head it home and draw level, as both sides remained level at half-time. In the second half, it was in the 51st minute when a set-piece from the edge of the box saw Hernandez pull off a brilliant free-kick that beat the BFC wall and sail into the net to restore OFC's lead.

While BFC won a penalty a few minutes later, skipper Sunil Chhetri failed to convert it after being denied by the keeper and the follow-through being cleared. In the final stages, Suarez did a commendable job to comfortably tap the third in the 94th minute and seal a 3-1 win.