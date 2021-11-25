  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 6): Odisha FC dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 to seal historic win (WATCH)

    Nov 25, 2021, 10:47 AM IST

    On Wednesday, it was an exciting Game 6 between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa). The former pulled off an upset to defeat Bengaluru FC 3-1, while the latter's low and inconsistent run from the last season continued. It was a brace from Javi Hernandez, followed by the winner from Aridai Suarez to seal the deal, while Alan Costa was the lone scorer for BFC.

    With a 4-3-3 formation, OFC piled early pressure on BFC with a series of attacks. At the same time, Hernandez lobbed the first one over Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the third minute after the latter made an error in judgement, as he came running outside the box in an attempt to clear a long pass.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 5) - Chennaiyin FC beats Hyderabad FC 1-0

    In the 21st minute, Roshan curled in the ball from the corner, as Brazil's Costa took advantage of his height and rose high in the air to head it home and draw level, as both sides remained level at half-time. In the second half, it was in the 51st minute when a set-piece from the edge of the box saw Hernandez pull off a brilliant free-kick that beat the BFC wall and sail into the net to restore OFC's lead.

    While BFC won a penalty a few minutes later, skipper Sunil Chhetri failed to convert it after being denied by the keeper and the follow-through being cleared. In the final stages, Suarez did a commendable job to comfortably tap the third in the 94th minute and seal a 3-1 win.

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Must See

    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Bengaluru floods: CM assures help to JNCASR as years of research, genetic samples, equipment gets washed away