    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC's Bozidar Bandovic, Anirudh Thapa speak on importance of eyeing win in every game

    Nov 23, 2021, 1:46 PM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 is already producing excellent football action, just four days into the tournament. Game 5 will be held on Tuesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) between Hyderabad FC (HFC) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) as both teams would be desperate for a winning start.

    Ahead of the tie, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said it would aim for the top four this season while taking it one game at a time. He also lauded HFC as a good side that possesses top players with enough experience of playing in the competition to date. However, he was wary that his side needed to defend well and attack adamantly if it has to ensure itself of a win.

    Meanwhile, new CFC skipper Anirudh Thapa said, "I want to talk about game by game. So, we need to focus on the first game and then think about the next ones. We'll try to go game by game and try to be in the top four." Watch the entire pre-match press conference of both above.

