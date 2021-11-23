  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 4): Mumbai City FC begins title defence with 3-0 win over FC Goa (WATCH)

    Nov 23, 2021, 11:42 AM IST

    Game 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 was held between defending champion Mumbai City (MCFC) and FC Goa (FCG) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday. The former was off to a winning start, pummeling three past the latter, with Igor Angulo scoring a brace, followed by the winner from Ygor Catatau.

    It was the maiden game for MCFC head coach Des Buckingham on Indian soil. He was off to a defiant start, with Apuia, Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Cassio Gabriel, and Angulo in the starting line-up. Also, MCFC lost Vignesh Dakshinamurthy early following a brutal foul by Leander D'Cunha, possibly inside the box.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22 - Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more

    After the cooling break, the match sprung into life, as Ivan Gonzalez mistimed his tackle over Gabriel inside the box, leading to a penalty that Angulo swiftly converted. Three minutes later, Raynier Fernandes provided another assist to Angulo, as he hammered it past Goan goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh to double MCFC's lead.

    In the second half, it was a set-piece from Catatau that was perfectly timed, sailing over the defensive wall and beating Dheerak again for MCFC's third, which eventually turned out to be the winner. MCFC would take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) on Saturday, while FCG would take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the next game.

