  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Feb 3, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Game 79 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw an exciting match between SC East Bengal (SCEB) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), SCEB pulled off a last-gasp draw to break CFC's heart. Meanwhile, SCEB head coach Mario Rivera feels that his side can beat any team.

    After the match, Rivera hailed SCEB for being clinical in the second half. He also backed Hira Mondal for having conceded CFC the lead through an own goal, terming him a vital prospect for Indian football in the future. He affirmed that his team deserved to win its last two games and would continue to work and try hard towards it in the remaining few matches.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 79) - SC EAST BENGAL MAKES FINE COMEBACK TO HOLD CHENNAIYIN FC 2-2

    "We have a good defence, good midfield, and also great strikers. I'm thrilled because Hnamte scored because he had a clear chance in the Kolkata derby and missed so, he was a little sad, but he is a very nice guy, and he wants to improve. I'm pleased that he scored the second goal and also for that and because many people spoke a lot about him and he had the chance to show the quality that he has," Rivera concluded during the post-match presser that you could watch above.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi runs down judiciary, gets his facts wrong; received a lashing

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Must See

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP
    Video Icon
    India News

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Rahul Gandhi runs down judiciary, gets his facts wrong; received a lashing
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong