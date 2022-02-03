ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

Game 79 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw an exciting match between SC East Bengal (SCEB) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), SCEB pulled off a last-gasp draw to break CFC's heart. Meanwhile, SCEB head coach Mario Rivera feels that his side can beat any team.

After the match, Rivera hailed SCEB for being clinical in the second half. He also backed Hira Mondal for having conceded CFC the lead through an own goal, terming him a vital prospect for Indian football in the future. He affirmed that his team deserved to win its last two games and would continue to work and try hard towards it in the remaining few matches.

"We have a good defence, good midfield, and also great strikers. I'm thrilled because Hnamte scored because he had a clear chance in the Kolkata derby and missed so, he was a little sad, but he is a very nice guy, and he wants to improve. I'm pleased that he scored the second goal and also for that and because many people spoke a lot about him and he had the chance to show the quality that he has," Rivera concluded during the post-match presser that you could watch above.