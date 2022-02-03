ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

It turned out to be a compelling Game 79 between SC East Bengal (SCEB) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), SCEB came back from a couple of goals behind to draw 2-2. You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening minute of the first half saw a scoring chance from CFC before an own goal in the same minute by Hira Mondal put CFC in the lead. Three more attacks followed it before CFC doubled the authority in the 13th, thanks to Ninthoinganba Meetei's sole strike. Eleven more attempts ensued, but to no avail, as CFC maintained its lead at half-time.

ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22 revises schedule to accommodate postponed matches due to COVID-19

The second half saw eight efforts coming in, while CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder pulled off a couple of good saves before Darren Sidoel pulled one back for SCEB in the 60th. There were seven more scoring chances thereon, as SCEB drew the equaliser in the 90th via Lalrinliana Hnamte, following Wahengbam Angousana's across assist from a corner. An attempt each resulted after that, but to no avail, as both teams walked away with a point each.