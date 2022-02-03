  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Feb 3, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    It turned out to be a compelling Game 79 between SC East Bengal (SCEB) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), SCEB came back from a couple of goals behind to draw 2-2. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening minute of the first half saw a scoring chance from CFC before an own goal in the same minute by Hira Mondal put CFC in the lead. Three more attacks followed it before CFC doubled the authority in the 13th, thanks to Ninthoinganba Meetei's sole strike. Eleven more attempts ensued, but to no avail, as CFC maintained its lead at half-time.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2021-22 revises schedule to accommodate postponed matches due to COVID-19

    The second half saw eight efforts coming in, while CFC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder pulled off a couple of good saves before Darren Sidoel pulled one back for SCEB in the 60th. There were seven more scoring chances thereon, as SCEB drew the equaliser in the 90th via Lalrinliana Hnamte, following Wahengbam Angousana's across assist from a corner. An attempt each resulted after that, but to no avail, as both teams walked away with a point each.

    Recent Videos

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi runs down judiciary, gets his facts wrong; received a lashing

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong

    Video Icon
    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Must See

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP
    Video Icon
    India News

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Rahul Gandhi runs down judiciary, gets his facts wrong; received a lashing
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong