ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 13): Odisha FC fires past SC East Bengal 6-4 (WATCH)

It turned out to be an absolute thriller in Game 13 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) between Odisha FC (OFC) and SC East Bengal (SCEB). In what turned out to be a ten-goal thriller, OFC fired past SCEB 6-4 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Tuesday. With this win, OFC has risen to the second spot, while SCEB stays tenth, winless in its opening three games.

It all started in the 12th minute when Darren Sidoel put SCEB ahead, only for Héctor Rodas to equalise 20 minutes later following an assist from Javi Hernández. In contrast, the latter put OFC in the lead at 39 with another Hernández assist. Hernández fired in the third for OFC in a complex sole effort five minutes later, as it led 3-1 at half-time.

The drama unfolded in the second half when Aridai Cabrera scored the fourth for OFC in the 70th before Thongkhosiem Haokip pulled one back for SCEB ten minutes later. Isak Vanlalruatfela scored the fifth for OFC in the 82nd, while Daniel Chima Chukwu scored the third for SCEB seven minutes later, while in the 91st, he added the fourth for the side. However, Cabrera scored the sixth for OFC in the next minute to seal its win. Watch the thrilling match highlights above.