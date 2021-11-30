ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

Game 12 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) take on NorthEast United (NEUFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday. CFC ensured a narrow 2-1 win, with Lallianzuala Chhangte (41) and Anirudh Thapa (74) being the goal scorers.

The opening half saw seven attempts, including three saves, until the 40th minute when Chhangte put CFC ahead with his left-footed strike from the right-hand side of the box into the centre. It was followed by four more attempts, including a save from NEUFC goalkeeper Shubasish Roy Chowdhury, as CFC maintained its lead at half-time.

In the second half, after an attack, Vishal Kaith scored a goal into his own net to hand NEUFC the equaliser in the 49th. There were eight more attempts thereon, including another save from CFC goalkeeper Kaith. However, in the 73rd, Thapa converted an assist from Mirlan Murzaev using his right foot from the centre to restore CFC's lead.

It was followed by a couple of more attempts (one apiece), as CFC took home the three points as the full-time whistle from the referee. While CFC has risen to the second spot, NEUFC stays at ninth. Catch the full match highlights above.