    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 37): Hyderabad FC produces stellar display to edge past Odisha FC 3-2

    Jan 28, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    Game 37 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a great match between Odisha FC (OFC) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Thursday. As a result, HFC has reclaimed the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, you can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw 15 initial attacks, including three saves from OFC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. However, Jerry Mawihmingthanga put OFC ahead in the 44th minute in a solo endeavour. It was followed by a couple of more attempts from HFC, as the half-time saw OFC lead 1-0. The second half saw three initial efforts from OFC, with Javi Hernández hitting the bar.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72) - Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    However, Joel Chianese drew the equaliser in the 50th following a cross assist from Akash Mishra. It was followed by four more scoring chances, including another save from Arshdeep before Joao Victor put HFC in the lead after Asish Rai came up with the assist in the 69th. Akash Mishra doubled HFC's lead with Mohammad Yasir's cross from a free-kick three minutes later.

    In the 84th minute, Jonathas scored the second for OFC, following an assist from Redeem Tlang. It turned out to be the final attack of the half, as the HFC defence held on tight to bar the OFC players from registering any further attacks.

