ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

On a particular day as Republic Day, former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) put on a stellar show to outplay fellow former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). On Wednesday, BFC romped to a convincing 3-0 win in Game 72 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa). You can watch all the match highlights above.

The opening half saw four initial attacks, including a save from both the goalkeepers. However, in the 11th minute, Edwin Vanspaul drew a foul over Sunil Chhetri inside the box, as Basafa handed BFC the lead from the resulting penalty. Six more attempts followed thereon, as Udanta Singh doubled the authority in the 41st, thanks to Chhetri's assist.

A couple of more efforts came in from both, including a save from BFC keeper Lara Sharma, as the side maintained its lead at half-time. The second half saw its first scoring chance in the 50th from CFC before Udanta scored his brace in a solo attack the very next minute to triple BFC's lead. Sixteen more attempts followed, including four saves, while three of them came from Lara again, as BFC comfortably walked away with the three points. While BFC has risen to sixth place, CFC stays a spot above, at fifth.