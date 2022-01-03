ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

It would be an interesting clash on the cards, as Odisha FC (OFC) will be up against defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Game 48 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. On Monday, the match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). MCFC head coach Des Buckingham spoke on the club’s January transfer plans ahead of the game.

Buckingham elucidated that he is happy with the squad that Mumbai has right now and that the club has no interest in signing any further players unless there is a dire need to do so. Speaking on the game, he stated that it could be a tricky tie, especially given the element of unpredictability in the tournament. However, he hinted that the defence has to work better.

“Would it be high scoring? If it is, I’d like to think it would be on our side, we’re going to continue to try to attack them, and we’ve scored the most goals in the league. And, that’s something we want to continue doing. We want to continue to attack and change and play exciting football. But, we also need to make sure that defensively we’re better set up,” Buckingham said during the pre-match press conference against OFC that you can watch above.