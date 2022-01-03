  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Jan 3, 2022, 3:57 PM IST
    It was a competitive football game between Jamshedpur Fc (JFC) and former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC). It was Game 47 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL), played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Sunday. CFC emerged victorious with a 1-0 win. Watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw seven initial efforts, including a save from CFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh. However, Lukasz Gikiewicz headed it home in the 20th minute to put CFC, thanks to Vladimir Koman's cross assist from a free-kick. A couple of more attacks later, it was half-time, with CFC maintaining the lead.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46) - Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    There were 16 attempts made in the second half. It included three saves, with a couple coming from Rehenesh again. However, both sides failed to find the back of the net despite some intense attacking efforts. As CFC took home the three points, it rose to the fifth spot, while JFC slipped to sixth. JFC is up against tenth-placed North East United Fc (NEUFC) on Thursday, while CFC takes on ninth-placed FC Goa (FCG) on Saturday, with both teams having a lot to play for.

