    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Feb 24, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    Game 99 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw Hyderabad FC (HFC) face off against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC). On Wednesday, HFC played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) and managed to walk away with a 2-1 win, sealing its berth in the semis. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw five attacks, including an initial save from KBFC goalkeeper Prabhisukhan Singh Gill. However, Bartholomew Ogbeche handed HFC the lead in the 28th, following a headed assist from Rohit Danu. Three more attempts followed, including a save from HFC keeper Laxmikant Kattimani, while KBFC's Chencho Gyeltshen hit the bar, as HFC maintained its lead at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 98): MCFC GRAZES PAST SCEB TO MAKE TOP-4 RETURN

    The second half saw 18 efforts being made from the whistle, with eight saves from both keepers coming in, while KBFC's Harmanjot Khabra hot the bar. Nevertheless, Javi Siverio doubled HFC's lead in the 87th, thanks to Nikhil Poojary's assist. Although Vincy Barretto pulled one back for KBFC, five minutes into the added time, it was nothing more than a consolation, as a chance later, HFC got the job done.

