Marathi Language Row: BJP MP Dubey Dares Raj Thackeray Camp: ‘Try Hitting SBI Chief or Ambani’
Amid the escalating Hindi-Marathi debate, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made a fiery statement saying the poor are targeted over language, while elites like Mukesh Ambani or SBI chiefs, who don’t speak Marathi, are untouched. He challenged those stoking linguistic tension to confront the powerful if they 'have guts.'
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
18:41
Now Playing
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:40
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing