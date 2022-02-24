Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Feb 24, 2022, 3:49 PM IST

    Game 100 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will witness a battle between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Odisha FC. On Thursday, the match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has voiced that the club has changed the players and system as per the situation.

    Speaking ahead of the game, Fernando reckoned that ATKMB should have won against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), having played better in terms of chances and build-ups. However, he is not concerned about the top four and will move into the match to get the three points. He also termed OFC as a great side with distinguished overseas players.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 99): HFC SEALS SEMIS BERTH WITH 2-1 TRIUMPH OVER KBFC

    "I'm not thinking about the top four because, you know, I'm thinking about the first position. Yeah, like, our mentality, you know, but we'll see what happens in the upcoming days for us. We have close games - the Hyderabad FC-Kerala Blasters FC game, then next is Mumbai City FC-Hyderabad, then NorthEast United FC-Jamshedpur and then ATK Mohun Bagan-Jamshedpur FC. Yeah, I think the next two weeks will be interesting for the supporters," Ferrando communicated during the pre-match presser.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA
    India News

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk
    World News

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donetsk

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News
    India News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'