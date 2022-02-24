ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

Game 100 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will witness a battle between ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Odisha FC. On Thursday, the match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). Meanwhile, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando has voiced that the club has changed the players and system as per the situation.

Speaking ahead of the game, Fernando reckoned that ATKMB should have won against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), having played better in terms of chances and build-ups. However, he is not concerned about the top four and will move into the match to get the three points. He also termed OFC as a great side with distinguished overseas players.

"I'm not thinking about the top four because, you know, I'm thinking about the first position. Yeah, like, our mentality, you know, but we'll see what happens in the upcoming days for us. We have close games - the Hyderabad FC-Kerala Blasters FC game, then next is Mumbai City FC-Hyderabad, then NorthEast United FC-Jamshedpur and then ATK Mohun Bagan-Jamshedpur FC. Yeah, I think the next two weeks will be interesting for the supporters," Ferrando communicated during the pre-match presser.