ISL 2021-22: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando

It will be a mouth-watering clash in Game 80 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will face off against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Thursday. As both teams eye the top-four spots, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando wants his side to start afresh.

Ahead of the high-voltage match, Ferrando stated that he is aware of MCFC's gameplay style and has affirmed that his side will do its best to attain the three points. He did not seem to be bothered by the 1-5 loss in the last leg this season and has hailed the tournament as competitive, reckoning that any team can beat any side at any time. He also declared that he would be changing ATKMB's style of play for this game.

"To be honest, for me, the last nine games are crucial. I think it is good for the ISL now. For the supporters, when you check the table, everybody has opportunities. And then, what happens, all the games are more competitive, you know. But okay, for now, our target is to try to do the best to get three points," Ferrando stated during the pre-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.