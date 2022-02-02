ISL 2021-22 revises schedule to accommodate postponed matches due to COVID-19

The ISL 2021-22 schedule has been revised starting this month. The postponed matches from last month due to COVID have been accommodated this month in the form of double-headers.

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) was heavily affected last month due to COVID outbreaks in the team camps, leading to match postponements. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the organisers rejigged the tournament schedule from this month. Some double-headers have been included to ensure the league phase gets over in the stipulated time.

The revised fixture list for 25 matches from February 9 onwards has been released. ATK Mohun Bagan faces Jamshedpur FC in the final game of the regular season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on March 7. There will be three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5).