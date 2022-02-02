  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22 revises schedule to accommodate postponed matches due to COVID-19

    First Published Feb 2, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ISL 2021-22 schedule has been revised starting this month. The postponed matches from last month due to COVID have been accommodated this month in the form of double-headers.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 revises schedule to accommodate postponed matches due to COVID-19-ayh

    The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) was heavily affected last month due to COVID outbreaks in the team camps, leading to match postponements. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the organisers rejigged the tournament schedule from this month. Some double-headers have been included to ensure the league phase gets over in the stipulated time.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 revises schedule to accommodate postponed matches due to COVID-19-ayh

    The revised fixture list for 25 matches from February 9 onwards has been released. ATK Mohun Bagan faces Jamshedpur FC in the final game of the regular season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on March 7. There will be three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5).

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 78) - LATE ALEXANDER JESURAJ STRIKE HELPS FC GOA LEVEL WITH ODISHA FC 1-1

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22 revises schedule to accommodate postponed matches due to COVID-19-ayh

    There has been no runaway leader this season, with most teams vying for the semi-final spots. The final five weeks of the league season are set for many intrigues, with multiple factions fighting for the top spot and the reward of representing India in the 2023 AFC Champions League. Check out the complete altered ISL 2021-22 schedule here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia, HNK Sibenik-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan releases Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach after 4-game winless streak

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL-ayh

    FSDL announces launch of esports platform eISL

    Recent Stories

    football Mason Greenwood sexual assault case: Manchester United forward released on bail

    Mason Greenwood sexual assault case: Manchester United forward released on bail

    BCCI expecting INR 45,000 crore from Indian Premier League IPL media rights sale-ayh

    BCCI expecting INR 45,000 crore from IPL media rights sale

    Telangana CM KCR's 'Dress for Elections' jibe at PM Modi triggers controversy - ADT

    Telangana CM KCR's 'Dress for Elections' jibe at PM Modi triggers controversy

    football Barcelona announces signing of Aubameyang from Arsenal striker says will give everything to restore glory

    Barcelona announces signing of Aubameyang from Arsenal; striker says will give everything to restore glory

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem gcw

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem

    Recent Videos

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 78): Late Alexander Jesuraj strike helps FC Goa level with Odisha FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Punjab Election 2022: Sunil Jakhar puts Congress in a spot; claims Channi made CM with support of 2 MLAs

    Video Icon