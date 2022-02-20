  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC

    Feb 20, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
    Game 66 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) squaring off. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), both teams settled for a 2-2 draw, while both stayed in contention for the semis. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening attack of the match came in the seventh minute, with Adrián Luna handing KBFC the lead from a free-kick. The next attempt saw David Williams drawing level a minute later, thanks to Pritam Kotal's across assist. It was followed by 12 more efforts, including a couple of saves from both goalkeepers, as it was 1-1 at half-time.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 94) - NEUFC DENTS BFC'S SEMIS HOPES WITH A 2-1 WIN

    The second half saw eight scoring chances being created, including three saves, while a couple of them came from ATKMB keeper Amrinder Singh. Nevertheless, in the 64th, Luna restored KBFC's lead after a corner assist from Lalthathanga Khawlhring. Nine more attacks followed, including a save from KBFC keeper Parbhusukhan Singh Gill, while KBFC's Vincy Barretto hit the bar.

    Also, ATKMB's Prabid Das was sent off following violent conduct. However, seven minutes into the added time, Joni Kauko pulled off the equaliser, as Hugo Boumous came up with a superb assist. Both teams settled for a point each.

