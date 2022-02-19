  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 94): NEUFC dents BFC's semis hopes with a 2-1 win

    Feb 19, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    Game 94 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw a valiant battle between NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, NEUFC edged past with a 2-1 win, denting BFC's semis chances. You can watch all the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw 18 efforts coming in, including a save from both goalkeepers, while NEUFC's Deshorn Brown hit the bar in the 22nd, as it was all goalless at half-time. The second half saw six initial scoring chances, including a save from each keeper before Cleiton Silva gave BFC the lead in the 66th, following a cross-assist from Danish Bhat. A couple of more attacks followed from BFC, while one of them was denied by NEUFC keeper Mirshad Michu.

    However, NEUFC drew the equaliser via Deshorn Brown through a cross assist from Joe Zoherliana in the 74th. After BFC keeper Lara Sharma denied a NEUFC attack, Laldanmawia Ralte put the latter into the lead in solo action. Three more attempts ensued, while Michu pulled off another save as NEUFC walked away with the three points at the full-time whistle.

