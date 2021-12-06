ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

Game 19 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) up against Odisha FC (OFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. It turned out to be an unexpectedly intense clash, while KBFC turned out to be the winners. Watch the match highlights above.

The opening half saw 14 attacks being attempted, while four shots were saved, including three by KBFC goalkeeper Albino Gomes. Nevertheless, none of the sides found the back of the net, and it stayed goalless at half-time. In the following half, five attempts were made before Álvaro Vázquez put KBFC in the lead in the 61st, thanks to Adrián Luna's through ball assist.

Four more attacks came, including a couple of saves from OFC keeper Kamaljit Singh. Nonetheless, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni fired in the second goal in the 84th, following Luna's assist again. After a couple of more attempts, including a save from Gomes, Nikhil Raj pulled one back for OFC that turned out to be nothing more than a consolation, as it happened to be the final attack of the game, while KBFC walked away with its first three points of the season.