ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 witnessed a terrific Game 18, as former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) took on defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) on Saturday. It was a terrific game, while MCFC had the upper hand, as it won 3-1, as it climbed to the top spot of the points table.

While Cleiton Silva hit the bar in the game's opening minute, Alan Costa conceded a penalty as Igor Angulo successfully converted it to hand MCFC the lead in the ninth minute. After a BFC attempt, Cleiton Silva drew level in a solo effort ten minutes later. Three more attempts were made, including a penalty for BFC, as Sunil Chhetri's effort was denied by goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, with the deadlock staying in place at half-time.

In the second half, after another BFC attempt, Mourtada Fall converted Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick assist to restore MCFC's lead in the 53rd. Six more attempts followed, including an MCFC strike hitting the bar before Ygor Catatau doubled the lead in the 84th in a solo effort. After three more attacking attempts, it was the full-time whistle, as MCFC comfortably claimed the three points. Watch the match highlights above.