    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Dec 27, 2021, 1:12 PM IST

    It was a competitive but lame 1-1 draw between Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC). Game 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 was played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Sunday. While the Boxing Day tie could have produced a result, you can watch all the match highlights here.

    The opening half was off to an attacking start, with eight attempts being made initially, including a save from KBFC goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. However, in the 13th minute, Greg Stewart fired JFC ahead through a free-kick. A couple of more efforts were made thereon, one each, with another save from Gill.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40) - Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Nevertheless, in the 26th minute, Sahal Abdul Samad pulled off the equaliser in a solo effort. After another couple of attacks, with one coming from each, it was levelled at half-time. The second half saw a total of 15 attempts being made, including a couple of saves from Gill, while KBFC's Álvaro Vázquez hit the bar. Nonetheless, the deadlock was not broken again, as both sides shared a point. While JFC is second, KBFC is placed third.

