Cloudbursts Hit Kullu, Three Feared Swept Away | Beas River Level Rises, Warning Issued
Multiple cloudburst incidents were reported in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on June 26. At least three people reportedly swept away. Sudden floods have damaged farmland and washed away vehicles. In Rudraprayag, tempo trawler with 18 people falls into river. The administration has urged locals and tourists to stay away from the Beas River and surrounding water bodies as a safety precaution.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing