    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Semi-final 1 of the ISL 2021-22 saw Jamshedpur FC narrowly lose to Kerala Blasters 0-1. Owen Coyle was unimpressed with JFC playing matches at the shortest turnaround.

    Mar 12, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    It was a toiling day for league winner Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) semis. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Friday, JFC suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat, as it is a goal down heading into the second leg on Tuesday. Meanwhile, JFC head coach Owen Coyle is not impressed with JFC playing matches at the shortest turnaround.

    After the loss, Coyle sensed that JFC should have gotten more out of the match and did not deserve to lose, besides asserting that it would do everything possible to qualify for the final. He also feels that his side was slightly shaky on defensive terms, which could have been better. He also asked why JFC was playing the game away from 2021-22 home ground Bambolim, while it was the home team in this tie.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1) - Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    "It doesn't stop our players. We went on with that. We showed great heart & spirit and authentic quality. I don't think we played our best in the second half. But, we were the team that was pushing on. It's only half-time, and we have shown that we know how to win games. And, that's what we'll do. We'll be ready for that second leg. We'll see what players we have available. But, we keep going with a smiling face. We are the best team in the country for a reason, and we'll be ready to show that in a second game," said Coyle during the post-match press conference.

