After Praising Trump, Pakistan Slams US Strikes on Iran | NSC Meets in Islamabad
Pakistan condemned the US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 22, calling for restraint and diplomacy. Ironically, this comes just four days after Pakistan recommended Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level NSC meeting, joined by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. The committee reaffirmed Iran’s UN-backed right to self-defence and urged all parties to seek peaceful resolution through dialogue.
