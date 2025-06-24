Operation Sindhu: IAF Brings Back 165 Indians Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
Under Operation Sindhu, the Indian Air Force evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Jordan as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The IAF’s C-17 aircraft landed in Delhi this morning. The evacuees, fleeing the Israel-Iran conflict, were received by Minister of State L Murugan, marking another swift and successful rescue effort by India.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing